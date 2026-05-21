Shubman Gill Crosses 6,000 T20 Runs, Achieves Milestone During GT vs CSK IPL 2026

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill breached the 6,000-run milestone in Twenty20 cricket during the ongoing GT vs CSK IPL 2026. The stylish opening batter achieved the feat during an Indian Premier League (IPL) group-stage encounter against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Needing 36 runs before the start of play to hit the landmark, Gill brought up the milestone in spectacular fashion with a six off Noor Ahmad during the powerplay. Gill has mainly played T20 for India, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab, and GT. You can follow Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

Shubman Gill Reaches Personal T20 Milestone

𝐒𝐡𝐮𝐛𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐥-ty of scoring runs for fun. 🤌 A phenomenal milestone for the #GT skipper as he crosses the 6,000 T20 runs mark! 🙌#TATAIPL #ShubmanGill #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/OOHEKEYeVk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 21, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).