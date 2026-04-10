A viral video allegedly showing Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal smoking and throwing a lit cigarette from a moving car has sparked significant outrage online. The unverified and undated viral video, captured by an adjacent commuter, appears to show the 35-year-old cricketer taking a puff before discarding the cigarette onto the highway and speeding away. Chahal is currently playing for PBKS in IPL 2026 and will likely be seen against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. You can follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard here.

Yuzvendra Chahal Allegedly Caught Smoking

🚨 Meet Yuzvendra Chahal, caught smoking a cigarette and carelessly throwing it onto the road. All that money and still no class, no civic sense. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/joHVrkbGPL — Wickets Hitting (@offpacedelivery) April 10, 2026

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