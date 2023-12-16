Football fans at the Vitality Stadium and those watching from home were shaken when Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch during the Bournemouth vs Luton Town Premier League 2023-24 match on December 16. This happened in the 60th minute of the match when the Luton Town player was seen lying down on the pitch near the centre circle. The other players rushed to his aid and he was eventually stretchered off the pitch. The match was eventually suspended with both teams locked in at 1-1 scoreline.

Tom Lockyer Collapses

🚨Urgente🚨 🚨Parece un incidente grave que involucra a #TomLockyer, quien se desplomó.🚨 Suspendido #BournemouthVSLuton pic.twitter.com/jvhBlgJXkE — Fútbol Libre (@FutbolClubLibre) December 16, 2023

Bournemouth vs Luton Town Called Off

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton has been abandoned due to a player medical incident. Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today’s match. — Premier League (@premierleague) December 16, 2023

