Manika Batra is one the finest Table Tennis players in the country. However, she faced an unfortunate incident on the KLM business class flight while she was flying back to India on a connecting flight from Amsterdam. She lost her priority tagged baggage including her sports kit. Following the incident, she is trying to seek intervention from Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Manika Batra Loses Baggage Including Sports Kit on KLM Flight

Unbelievable disappointment with @KLM! Priority-tagged baggage lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament.Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is.@JM_Scindia sir pls help🙏 -contd.. pic.twitter.com/JsZSmKCSt5 — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)