PM Narendra Modi Poses With Global Tech Leaders Including Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai at AI Impact Summit (Watch Videos)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a symbolic moment with top global technology executives at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, held in Delhi on Thursday. Standing centre stage, Modi posed alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta's Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, among others. Videos from the event capture the group raising their fists in a gesture of unity, emphasising AI's potential for "welfare for all, happiness of all." The summit, organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, brings together innovators to discuss ethical AI deployment and its societal benefits. This gathering underscores India's push to lead in artificial intelligence, fostering international collaboration amid rapid technological advancements. India AI Impact Summit 2026: French President Emmanuel Macron Praises India’s Digital Transformation (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi With Global Tech Leaders

#WATCH | Prime Minister @narendramodi, French President @EmmanuelMacron, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara… pic.twitter.com/mcY1iMRkTl — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 19, 2026

India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Poses With Global Tech Leaders

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi poses with global tech leaders, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google & Alphabet; Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Alexandr Wang, Chief AI Officer of Meta; and Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, during the India AI Impact Expo 2026 pic.twitter.com/ZvfQtyRDwj — IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).