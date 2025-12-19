The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will make its closest approach to the Earth on Saturday, December 20. The event was supposed to be live-streamed today, December 19, but has been postponed to Saturday because of rain. The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will be the third known interstellar object to enter our solar system and is said to be travelling at approximately 130,000 miles per hour. The comet is making a one-time pass through our celestial neighbourhood before exiting into deep space forever. Wondering the flyby date, time and live streaming details of the interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS. Don't worry, we have got you covered. The event will be live-streamed at 9:30 AM on Saturday, December 20. Scroll below to watch the live telecast as 3I ATLAS comet makes its closest approach to Earth. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS To Make Its Closest Approach to Earth on December 19: Is It Dangerous? Will It Be Visible to the Naked Eye?

Watch Live Streaming of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS As It Makes Its Closest Approach to Earth on December 20

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