Today, December 20, the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will make its closest approach to the Earth. The flyby event will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of "The Virtual Telescope Project". The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, which is travelling at 130,000 miles per hour, will be making a one-time pass through our celestial neighbourhood before exiting into deep space forever. The live telecast of the "green" visitor can be watched from 9:30 AM today. The YouTube video will show the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS live and even share real-time pictures captured via their robotic telescopes in Manciano, Italy. Despite making its closest approach to the Earth, the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to our planet. Scroll below to watch the interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS live streaming and know the interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS flyby's date and time. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS To Make Its Closest Approach to Earth on December 19: Is It Dangerous? Will It Be Visible to the Naked Eye?

Watch Live Streaming of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS As It Makes Its Closest Approach to Earth Today

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