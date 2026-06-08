Tsunami Hits Philippines Coasts After Powerful Earthquake, Video Surfaces

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A powerful, shallow earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines today, June 8, triggering a localised tsunami that hit low-lying coastal communities. The rapid surge of water prompted immediate coastal evacuations as maritime authorities issued urgent warnings for residents to move inland to higher ground. Multiple videos shared by the X account Weather Monitor show tsunami waves hitting the coast of General Santos City, South Cotabato Province, Soccsksargen Region, Philippines, after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Another video showed waves hitting Atinggola Subdistrict in North Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo, Indonesia. Philippines Tsunami Update: President Marcos Orders Coastal Evacuations After Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Sparks 3-Foot Waves (Watch Video).

Tsunami Waves Are Currently Hitting the Coast of General Santos City

Tsunami waves are currently hitting the coast of General Santos City, South Cotabato Province, Soccsksargen Region, Philippines, after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. A warning has already been issued for parts of Southern Mindanao, including Sarangani pic.twitter.com/d73UjOlUfS — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) June 8, 2026

Viral Video Shows Tsunami Hitting Indonesia

Current visuals of waves after a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake show the sea receding along the coastline of Atinggola Subdistrict in North Gorontalo Regency, Gorontalo, Indonesia. BMKG issued a tsunami warning earlier today. pic.twitter.com/2AuTO1AY2u — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) June 8, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Weather Monitor), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).