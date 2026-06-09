17-Year-Old Miles Russell Qualifies for US Open Golf 2026 with Tiger Woods' Son Charlie As Caddie

Junior golf phenom Miles Russell, aged 17, has captured headlines by successfully qualifying for the prestigious 126th US Open Championship. Adding to the excitement, Russell had a familiar face by his side during the grueling 36-hole final qualifier: Charlie Woods, the 17-year-old son of golf legend Tiger Woods, who served as his caddie. LA Rams Star Terrance Ferguson's Wife Sophia Meyer Shares Steamy Video.

Russell, currently the world's top-ranked junior and 10th-ranked amateur golfer, endured a tense playoff at BallenIsles Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, ultimately clinching one of the coveted 43 spots available for the major. His qualification marks him as one of two 17-year-olds to earn a place in the field for Shinnecock Hills.

Video: Miles Russel Qualifies for US Open Golf

Miles Russell is going to the U.S. Open! Huge effort from the 17-year-old in Palm Beach Gardens. pic.twitter.com/j6MIYCtUS6 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 9, 2026

Tiger Woods' Son Charlie As Caddie

The sight of Charlie Woods on Russell’s bag generated considerable buzz. The two teenagers are close friends, share the same commercial agent, and are both verbally committed to play college golf at Florida State in 2027. Russell lauded Woods’ presence, remarking, “It kept it so light. It’s the first time I’ve had a buddy on the bag. I really like it, not talking much golf, just having a good time.”

However, whether Woods will continue his caddying duties at Shinnecock Hills remains “to be determined.” Russell offered a coy “We’ll see what he’s doing. To be determined” when pressed on the matter.

The Road to Shinnecock Hills

The 126th US Open Championship is scheduled to run from Thursday, June 18, to Sunday, June 21, 2026, at the iconic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Russell's journey through final qualifying saw him navigate a challenging field of 715 players across 10 sites in the U.S. and Canada. He secured his spot in the Florida qualifier after surviving a bogey on the first playoff hole to claim the fourth and final berth.

Russell, born on November 1, 2008, has already etched his name in golf history, notably surpassing Tiger Woods to become the youngest recipient of the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Rolex Boys Player of the Year award at 15 years old in 2023. He also received the honor for a second time in 2025. His major championship debut is eagerly anticipated by golf enthusiasts keen to witness the next generation of talent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).