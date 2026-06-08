LA Rams Star Terrance Ferguson's Wife Sophia Meyer Shares Steamy Video

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Sophia Ferguson, wife of Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson, has caused a stir on social media after sharing a steamy video of the couple. The post, shared with her followers on Instagram, features intimate moments of the newlyweds. The viral video marks the latest glimpse into the couple's long-term relationship. Sophia (formerly Meyer) and the NFL player began dating during their high school years in Colorado before navigating a long-distance relationship whilst Terrance played collegiate football for the Oregon Ducks. Terrance Ferguson was selected by the LA Rams in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Following a promising rookie campaign that saw him record three touchdowns, the 23-year-old tight end married Sophia in July 2025 in Colorado. Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Send Social Media into Frenzy After Monaco GP Kiss Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Terrance Ferguson's Steamy Video

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).