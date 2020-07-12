Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh supported Sachin Tendulkar’s urge to reconsider the ‘umpire’s call’ rule in cricket. As per this law, if a team demands for a review regarding the leg before wicket (lbw) decision, only a clear mistake of umpire can overturn a decision. The rule was recently criticized by legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar and he asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reconsider the law as it is unfair for the teams. Tendulkar’s voice was echoed by his former teammate Harbhajan Singh who said that this rule should be a change for the betterment of the game. Sachin Tendulkar Bats for Doing Away With ‘Umpire’s Call’ in DRS.

"Agree with you Paji 1000 percent correct. If the ball is touching the stump or kissing the Stumps it should be given out. It does not matter how much parts of the ball hit the wicket..few rules should b changed in the game for the betterment of the game..this is certainly 1 of those," Harbhajan wrote while retweeting Tendulkar’s post in which he criticized the law.

Ever since the Decisions Review System (DRS) was introduced in cricket, it has got mixed responses from the fans and well as many cricket stars. Some believe that it makes the game fair while several also claimed that it’s not accurate.

Also, a team should be absolutely sure before opting for the review as if the on-field umpire is right then they will lose the review. Nevertheless, the review will be retained by the team if the decision is taken on the basis of umpire’s call. Now, it will be interesting to see whether ICC will consider Tendulkar and Harbhajan's advice or the law will stand.

