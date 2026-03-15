BCCI Naman Awards 2026, Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is celebrating one of the most successful years in the country’s sporting history at the Naman Awards 2026 on 15 March. Held in the capital, the ceremony highlights a remarkable season that saw Indian teams secure five ICC trophies across various levels. Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana have been named the Best International Cricketers in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, following dominant performances throughout the 2024-25 season. BCCI To Honour 5 ICC Trophy-Winning Indian Teams at Annual Awards Ceremony 'NAMAN' on March 15 in Delhi.

Where To Watch BCCI Naman Awards 2026?

For fans wishing to catch the red-carpet arrivals and the main ceremony, the BCCI has ensured wide accessibility through its official broadcast partners. The event is being aired live across Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, with digital access provided through the JioHotstar platform.

The broadcast commenced at 6:45 PM IST, featuring interviews with current stars and past legends. The ceremony is being held at a luxury venue near the New Delhi airport to accommodate players who are scheduled to join their respective IPL franchises for pre-season camps later this month.

Award Fact File

Category Winner / Detail Best International Cricketer (Men) Shubman Gill Best International Cricketer (Women) Smriti Mandhana Lifetime Achievement (Men) Rahul Dravid & Roger Binny Lifetime Achievement (Women) Mithali Raj Best International Debut (Men) Harshit Rana Best International Debut (Women) N Sree Charani TV Broadcast (India) Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar Venue New Delhi

The event, which serves as the BCCI’s annual gala, also pays tribute to the legends of the game. Former captains Rahul Dravid and Roger Binny are being honoured with the prestigious Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, while Mithali Raj receives the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women. Full IPL 2026 Schedule Very Soon If Assembly Election Dates Are Announced Today, Says BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla (Watch Video),

A significant portion of the evening is dedicated to the felicitation of India's recent global champions. The BCCI is honouring five separate squads that brought home ICC silverware over the past year. This includes the senior men's team for their 2025 Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup triumphs, and the senior women’s team for their 2025 ODI World Cup victory.

The junior ranks are also being recognised, with both the men’s and women’s Under-19 squads receiving accolades for their respective World Cup wins

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).