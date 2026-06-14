Deepti Sharma's 5-Wicket Haul Powers India to Win Over Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 began with a statement of intent from India, who emphatically defeated Pakistan by 64 runs in their highly anticipated Group A opener at Edgbaston on June 14, 2026. Setting a formidable target of 171, India's bowlers, led by a sensational Deepti Sharma, dismantled Pakistan's chase, bowling them out for just 106 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana At Toss In IND vs PAK ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, India posted a challenging total of 170 for 6 from their allotted 20 overs. The innings was anchored by a magnificent display from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, whose elegant 68 runs off just 44 deliveries provided the bedrock for India's score. Mandhana’s innings, laced with nine fours and two maximums, showcased her class and ability to accelerate when needed. She shared a crucial 91-run partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who contributed a steady 36 runs off 35 balls. A late blitz from Richa Ghosh, who hammered 34 runs off a mere 17 balls, ensured India finished with a flourish, adding vital runs in the death overs. Pakistan's bowling effort saw captain Fatima Sana claim three wickets, while Sadia Iqbal chipped in with two crucial breakthroughs.

Pakistan's Chase Crumbles Under Spin Web

Chasing 171 for victory, Pakistan's innings never truly gained momentum. India's bowlers, particularly the spin attack, exerted relentless pressure from the outset. Deepti Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief, delivering a Player of the Match performance by bagging an exceptional five-wicket haul. She initiated Pakistan's collapse by dismissing openers Gull Feroza (12) and Ayesha Zafar (12). As the innings progressed, Sharma returned to tear through the middle and lower order, claiming the wickets of Nashra Sandhu (4), Aliya Riaz (18), and Tasmia Rubab (0) to complete her five-for. Young spinner Shree Charani also made significant contributions, picking up key wickets including Saira Jabeen (2), Natalia Pervaiz (7), and Rameen Shamim (4), effectively choking Pakistan's scoring rate. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 106 in 17 overs, succumbing to India's clinical bowling and fielding display. India vs Pakistan WT20 WC 2026 Clash Becomes Highest-Attended ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group Match.

Tournament Context and Head-to-Head

This victory further solidifies India's dominant head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20 Internationals, having now won 13 of their 16 encounters overall. In the T20 World Cup arena specifically, India now holds a commanding 6-2 advantage over their rivals. India, the reigning ODI World Cup champions from 2025, are looking to add a maiden T20 World Cup trophy to their cabinet.

Despite a recent patchy T20I form, including series defeats to South Africa and England, this emphatic win provides a significant confidence boost for Harmanpreet Kaur's squad as they embark on their World Cup campaign. Pakistan, ranked 8th in T20Is, will need to regroup quickly after this opening setback.

This dominant performance sets a high standard for India in the tournament, sending a clear message to their competitors. With Deepti Sharma's all-round abilities and Mandhana's batting prowess, India looks well-equipped to challenge for the title in England.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).