India vs Pakistan WT20 WC 2026 Clash Becomes Highest-Attended ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group Match

The Group 1 INDW vs PAKW between India and Pakistan at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has officially broken the record for the highest-ever attendance in a tournament group stage match. A capacity crowd of 18,814 spectators filled Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, 14 June 2026, creating a historic milestone for the women’s game. The previous record for a group stage attendance of 15,935 was made during the 2024 edition in IND vs PAK encounter. The sell-out crowd underscores the rapidly growing commercial and public footprint of women's cricket globally. ICC officials noted that ticket demand for this specific rivalry match mirrored figures typically seen in high-profile men's fixtures, setting a new benchmark for upcoming knockout stages. Harmanpreet Kaur Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana At Toss In IND vs PAK ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Attendance Record Alert

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 10:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).