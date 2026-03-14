Dhaka Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2026

The series-deciding PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan is under severe threat of a washout as heavy thunderstorms are forecast for 15 March. Following a rain-interrupted second match, the series is currently balanced at 1-1, leaving the silverware at stake. However, meteorological data for the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur suggests a 95 per cent chance of rain, which may lead to an inconclusive end to the tour. Salman Ali Agha Run Out Video: Pakistan Batter Controversially Dismissed in PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI 2026.

Dhaka Weather and Rain Forecast

The official weather forecast for Sunday indicates heavy thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 32°C, with humidity levels remaining high at 59 per cent.

Persistent precipitation is predicted to start before the scheduled 1:45 PM local kick-off, potentially delaying the toss. Unlike the previous match, which featured a passing hailstorm, the Sunday forecast suggests more sustained weather systems that could prevent even a shortened game from reaching its conclusion. PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI 2026: Pakistan All-Rounder Hussain Talat Hospitalised After Sustaining Shoulder Injury.

Dhaka Weather Forecast Live

The series has been high-intensity since the opening match, which the hosts won by eight wickets. Pakistan responded emphatically on Friday, securing a 128-run victory via the DLS method. That match was marred by a two-hour weather delay and a controversial spirit of cricket run-out of Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha, heightening the tension for the finale.

If the third ODI is abandoned without a result, the series will be shared at 1-1. Ground staff in Mirpur have confirmed that the entire outfield will be kept under covers overnight in an attempt to combat the expected deluge.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).