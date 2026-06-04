England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 1st Test 2026

The highly anticipated first Test match between England and New Zealand is set to ignite the cricketing summer at the iconic Lord's in London. Kicking off on Thursday, June 4, 2026, this fixture marks a crucial encounter in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, promising a gripping battle between two formidable Test nations. Fans in India can look forward to comprehensive coverage across television and digital platforms. ENG vs NZ 2026: New Zealand Recall Mitchell Santner in Test Squad After Recovery From IPL Injury.

England, led by Ben Stokes, will be eager to bounce back following a disappointing Ashes campaign against Australia in 2025-26. The home side aims to assert dominance early in the three-Test series. New Zealand, captained by Tom Latham, comes into the series with strong momentum, fresh off a commanding innings-and-79-run victory over Ireland on May 27. The Black Caps currently hold the second position in the WTC standings, while England is placed seventh.

ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2026 Match Date, Time, and Venue

The opening Test of the series will be played at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The match is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 4, 2026, with play commencing at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) daily.

Match Details Information Match England vs New Zealand, 1st Test Date June 4-8, 2026 Time (IST) 3:30 PM IST Venue Lord's Cricket Ground, London Competition ICC World Test Championship 2025-27

Where to Watch England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2026 Live Telecast in India

For cricket enthusiasts in India, the live telecast of the England vs New Zealand Test series will be available exclusively on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) holds the exclusive television and digital rights for England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) matches, including series against New Zealand, until 2028. Viewers can tune into various Sony Sports channels, including SONY SPORTS TEN 1, which are part of the network.

Live Streaming Online of ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2026 in India

Fans looking to stream the match online in India can do so via the SonyLIV app and website. SonyLIV is the official digital streaming partner for ECB events in India under the existing rights agreement with Sony Pictures Networks India. ENG vs NZ 2026: England Announce Squad For 1st Test; Ben Stokes Named Captain As Emilio Gay, Sonny Baker and James Rew Earn Call-Ups.

Squads for England vs New Zealand 1st Test

Both teams have announced strong squads for the crucial opening encounter.

England Squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Matthew Fisher, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke, Blair Tickner.

This series is poised to be a captivating contest, with both sides boasting a blend of experienced campaigners and exciting young talent. With crucial WTC points at stake, expect a fiercely competitive five days of Test cricket at Lord's.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).