ENG vs NZ 2026: England Announce Squad For 1st Test; Ben Stokes Named Captain As Emilio Gay, Sonny Baker and James Rew Earn Call-Ups

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England have unveiled a refreshed 15-man squad for the ENG vs NZ 1st 2026 Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, handing maiden call-ups to Durham batter Emilio Gay, Hampshire fast bowler Sonny Baker, and Somerset’s James Rew. The announcement, made on Wednesday by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), signals a strategic shift in the Test setup following a difficult winter Ashes campaign. Ben Stokes continues to lead the side as captain for the three-match series, which begins on 4 June. Ben Stokes Looks Unrecognisable After Recent Facial Surgery, Leaves Fans Concerned.

ECB Announces England Squad for ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2026

Who are you excited to see in action this summer? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7PTxWoOgQV — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 13, 2026

The squad selection reflects a renewed emphasis on domestic County Championship form, with the new National Selector, Marcus North, overseeing his first major squad since his official appointment today.

The inclusion of Emilio Gay, Sonny Baker, and James Rew marks the most significant injection of youth into the Test side since the beginning of the 'Bazball' era. Gay, who moved to Durham from Northamptonshire, has been in prolific form this season, averaging over 90 in the County Championship. He is widely expected to compete for the opening slot vacated by Zak Crawley.

James Rew, at just 22 years of age, is already considered one of the most talented wicketkeeper-batters in the country, having amassed 12 first-class centuries for Somerset. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Sonny Baker provides much-needed pace depth to an attack currently missing the injured Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer. Brendon McCullum Drawn To Players Who Drink and Vape; Ben Stokes Blamed For Ashes 2025-26 Defeat: Report.

The squad also features the high-profile return of Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson, who has been out of the international fold for over two years. Robinson is joined by Leicestershire’s Rehan Ahmed and Surrey’s Matthew Fisher, both of whom return to the Test environment after impressive spells in domestic cricket.

England 1st Test Squad

Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew (wk), Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).