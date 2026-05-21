Former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad has unequivocally dismissed a widely circulated social media post purporting to show the Indian team's party bill from their historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Azad, a key member of the triumphant squad, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to brand the viral image as "fake" and asserted that the signature attributed to then-captain Kapil Dev was a forgery. The post, which gained significant traction online, claimed to be an invoice from London's Grosvenor Hotel detailing extravagant celebrations on the night of India's maiden World Cup win.

The Viral Claim and Its Contents

The image in question presented itself as a restaurant and grill room invoice from the Grosvenor Hotel, dated June 25, 1983 – the very day India famously defeated the West Indies at Lord's. The purported bill listed a lavish array of items, including Moët champagne, steak dinners, whiskey, beer, and even Dunhill cigarettes, with a reported total amounting to £764.

To lend an air of authenticity, the fabricated document also featured a bold signature resembling Kapil Dev's autograph, which fuelled widespread discussion and nostalgia across various social media platforms. Many users shared the image as a rare glimpse into the post-victory celebrations of the underdog team that etched its name in cricketing history.

User Shares Fake Party Bill

[ 25 June 1983 ]- The night Kapil Dev and India changed cricket history forever. 🏆🇮🇳 Found the legendary celebration bill from the world cup victory night. pic.twitter.com/RedBeWJwj2 — DB (@Fourthumpire7) May 20, 2026

Kirti Azad's Swift Refutation

However, the narrative surrounding the viral bill took a decisive turn with Kirti Azad's intervention. In a post on X, Azad firmly clarified that the widely circulated receipt was entirely fake. "This is fake. It is all over social media," Azad wrote. He further elaborated that the Indian team never celebrated at the Grosvenor Hotel. Instead, he confirmed that the team's actual celebrations following their historic triumph took place at the Westmoreland Hotel, located next to Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Azad also explicitly stated that the signature of Kapil Dev on the viral document was forged, effectively exposing the receipt as a complete fabrication.

Kirti Azad Debunks Viral Photo

This is fake. It is all over social media. We stayed at Westmoreland Hotel, next to Lords cricket Ground, London. After the victory on 25 June 1983 celebrations took place all night till morning of 26th June. We never went to this hotel. The signature of Kapil Dev is also forged. pic.twitter.com/h8hVoBZhht — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) May 21, 2026

Context and Public Scrutiny

Azad's clarification quickly shifted the social media debate, prompting many users to scrutinise the viral image more closely. Several online commentators pointed out inconsistencies, including mathematical errors in the calculation of the service charge and unusual fonts for a 1983 document, with some even suggesting the bill might be AI-generated or a template used in other fabricated celebrity stories.

The 1983 Cricket World Cup victory remains one of the most iconic moments in Indian sporting history, where Kapil Dev's underdog side defied expectations to lift the trophy. This episode, while debunked, momentarily revived memories and discussions surrounding that legendary night, including anecdotes from senior journalists recalling the team's struggle to find open restaurants in London after their late-night celebrations.

The swift debunking by Kirti Azad serves as a reminder of the prevalence of misinformation on social media, particularly concerning historical events and public figures. While the viral bill offered a tantalising, albeit false, glimpse into the past, Azad's direct intervention has ensured that the true narrative of the 1983 World Cup celebrations remains untainted by fabricated claims.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (KirtiAzaad). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Kapil Dev signed India's party bill after 1983 World Cup win Conclusion : Fake Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 08:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).