The relationship between Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, arguably the most famous siblings in modern Indian cricket, has come under intense public scrutiny. Following the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match at the Wankhede Stadium on 12 April 2026, a series of on-field interactions, and a notable lack of off-field ones, have led fans to wonder if there is a growing rift between the two. Krunal Pandya New Hairstyle: Star All-Rounder Debuts Braided Look During MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match.

For years, the "Pandya Brothers" have been inseparable, often seen celebrating each other's successes on social media and on the pitch. However, recent events suggest a shift in that dynamic.

The Wankhede 'Cold War'?

The speculation reached a fever pitch during Match 20 of the current IPL season. Representing rival sides, the brothers faced off in several high-tension moments:

The Aggressive Celebration: When Hardik Pandya was dismissed for 40 by Jacob Duffy, Krunal Pandya, who was fielding nearby, celebrated the wicket with an uncharacteristic level of aggression. Fans noted that while Krunal is naturally emotive, his reaction seemed pointedly exuberant given the batter was his own brother. Krunal Pandya Celebrates Hardik Pandya's DIsmissal



Not all seems well between Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya Krunal Pandya was cheering on Hardik's wicket. Maybe he knows his not so little brother is wrong in many ways. pic.twitter.com/fDGquVkXYj — Vidhi (@vidhisharmx) April 12, 2026

The 'No Handshake' Moment: A viral clip from the post-match ceremony appeared to show the two brothers not handshaking or acknowledging one another.

No Handshake?

Krunal Pandya didn't went to shake hand with hardik Pandya. Is everything normal between them??#hardikpandya #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/WhxPKEwcZP — impact player (@whypratik) April 12, 2026

Tactical Bouncers: During the match, Krunal greeted Hardik at the crease with a sharp bouncer, which Hardik narrowly avoided. While "bhaivalry" (brotherly rivalry) is common in the IPL, the lack of smiles or shared jokes afterward was a departure from their usual rapport. Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya Miss DC vs MI IPL 2026 Match Due To Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s Pregnancy?

The Bouncer

Krunal Pandya, who’s not on talking terms with his brother anymore, delivers a bouncer to him. Hardik gives a cold stare. Drama! pic.twitter.com/5cLOFrqVlz — Middle Stump Cricket (@MiddleCricket) April 12, 2026

Social Media Silence and Family Dynamics

The on-field tension follows months of "digital clues" that first surfaced during the T20 World Cup 2026. Many noticed that Krunal Pandya did not post a celebratory message for Hardik following India's victory, nor did Hardik publicly wish Krunal on his birthday earlier this year.

Further complicating the narrative are recent social media posts involving their families. Photos of their mother alongside Hardik's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, have circulated online, while Hardik has recently been spending more time with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. Some reports suggest that Krunal and his wife, Pankhuri, have remained close to Natasa, leading to speculation that personal choices may be impacting the brothers' bond.

Past Resilience vs. Current Reality

The Pandya family has faced significant challenges before, including a ₹4 crore fraud case in 2024 involving their stepbrother, which reportedly brought the brothers closer together at the time. However, the current "social media blackout" between the two families is a first for the duo since they entered the limelight.

Hardik, currently captaining a struggling Mumbai Indians side that has lost three of its first four games, has urged his team to "stay out of their cocoons" and bond over meals. It remains to be seen if that invitation extends to his elder brother when the two meet off the field.

The Verdict on Hardik and Krunal Pandya Rift Rumours

While neither player has addressed the rumours, the "stoic silence" is uncharacteristic for two men who have built their public image on family unity. Whether this is a genuine rift or simply a byproduct of the high-pressure environment of IPL 2026 remains a matter of conjecture for now.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).