Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Qualifier 1
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have confirmed their lists of five structural substitutes for tonight's high-stakes IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala. Both coaching units have carefully balanced their benches with explosive international batsmen, proven spin depth, and promising domestic talent.
The tactical battlelines for the opening knockout match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 have been officially drawn at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala. Following the coin toss for the crucial Qualifier 1 fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), both team managements have submitted their lists of five designated Impact Substitutes. You Can Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard Here.
With a direct passage to the grand final in Ahmedabad on the line, these substitute benches will play a central role in how both captains navigate changes in momentum during the game. The specific combinations highlight distinct tactical philosophies, offering clear insight into how each side plans to adapt as day transitions into night in the mountain venue.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Look to Big Hitters and Spin Depth
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru management team has assembled a highly versatile group of substitutes, mixing explosive lower-order international talent with varied bowling options. RCB vs GT Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026 Playoff Qualifier 1.
The RCB substitute list includes:
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Romario Shepherd
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Suyash Sharma
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Kanishk Chouhan
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Abhinandan Singh
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Jordan Cox
The inclusion of West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd provides Bengaluru with significant flexibility. Shepherd, who was a key figure in RCB's title-winning run last season, offers extreme power-hitting at the death alongside his right-arm medium-pace variations. English wicketkeeper-batsman Jordan Cox adds specialist middle-order batting cover, fresh off a prolific year in domestic cricket.
On the bowling front, leg-spinner Suyash Sharma provides an aggressive wicket-taking option for the middle overs. He is flanked by promising young spin-bowling all-rounder Kanishk Chouhan, who recently starred in India's successful Under-19 World Cup campaign, and domestic bowler Abhinandan Singh.
Gujarat Titans Load Up on Explosive Enforcers and Wicketkeepers
The Gujarat Titans have opted for an incredibly aggressive bench, naming multiple premier white-ball finishers and versatile boundary riders who can rapidly alter the course of an innings.
The GT substitute list includes:
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Rahul Tewatia
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Glenn Phillips
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Anuj Rawat
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Kumar Kushagra
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Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
Experienced left-handed finisher Rahul Tewatia headlines the list, providing Gujarat with a proven match-winning option under pressure. He is joined by New Zealand international Glenn Phillips, an explosive batsman renowned for his rapid strike rate and exceptional fielding coverage across the boundary ropes.
Interestingly, Shubman Gill's side has named two developing young domestic wicketkeeper-batsmen on the bench in Anuj Rawat and Kumar Kushagra, ensuring ample batting depth if the top order struggles early against the moving ball. Left-arm orthodox spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore completes the bench, offering a defensive, disciplined bowling option if the pitch shows signs of gripping later in the evening.
High Stakes in Dharamshala
The winner of tonight's opening playoff match will progress directly to the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, 31 May. The losing franchise will drop down into Qualifier 2, where they will face the winner of tomorrow's Eliminator clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals for a second opportunity to enter the title match.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).