Mumbai, September 22: Pakistan managed to crawl its way to 171/5, their highest against India while batting first in T20Is. In reply, Abhishek and Shubman Gill raised a 105-run opening stand to pave the way for India's triumph. Let's look at the top performers from the Asia Cup Super Fours clash. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Files Complaint With ICC Over Fakhar Zaman Dismissal Against India.

1. Sahibzada Farhan

Sahibzada Farhan performs Gun Celebration (Photo Credits: Instagram/ sahibzadafarhanofficial)

The Pakistan opener was aggressive from the beginning of the innings, as he smashed 58 off 45 balls, which included five boundaries and three sixes.

2. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

The south paw from Punjab hammered the Pakistan bowlers like anything. He made 74 off 39 deliveries, which included six fours and five maximums. He was also the Player of the Match.

3. Faheem Ashraf

Faheem Ashraf (Photo Credit: X/@ACCMedia1)

He finished Pakistan's innings with a respectable total of 171/5, at one point, it was looking difficult to breach 160. Ashraf scored an unbeaten eight-ball 20 runs and also took the important wicket of Shubman Gill. 'Parwa Nahi Hai' Sahibzada Farhan Opens Up On His 'Gun Celebration' After Scoring Half-Century During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match, Says 'Age Bhi Dikhenge' (Watch Video).

4. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill Scoring 47 (Photo Credits: X/ @ShubmanGill)

Sharma's opening partner was looking in sublime touch, as he scored 47 off 28 deliveries, missed his half century by three runs. He smashed eight boundaries.

5. Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf (Photo Credits: X/@Shiv_rants)

The Pakistan bowler was giving his all, as he finished with 2/26 in his four overs. When all the bowlers were hammered by the Indian batters, Rauf maintained his economy.