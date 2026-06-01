India vs Afghanistan 2026 Full Schedule and Time Table in IST

India National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team: Afghanistan's tour of India in June 2026 promises to be a significant chapter in the cricketing rivalry between the two nations. This multi-format bilateral series will feature a solitary Test match, followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) at various venues across India. The tour kicks off with a historic red-ball encounter, marking only the second time India and Afghanistan have faced off in the longest format of the game. Following the Test, the focus shifts to the 50-over format for a three-match ODI series, which will be the inaugural bilateral ODI series between these two teams. India Test Squad for Afghanistan Series: Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar Earn Maiden Call-ups.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 Schedule

The action-packed schedule is spread across four vibrant cricketing venues, offering fans a chance to witness high-quality cricket.

Match Type Date Time (IST/GMT) Venue One-off Test June 6-10, 2026 9:30 AM IST (4:00 AM GMT) Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh 1st ODI June 13, 2026 1:30 PM IST (8:00 AM GMT) Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala 2nd ODI June 17, 2026 1:30 PM IST (8:00 AM GMT) Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 3rd ODI June 20, 2026 1:30 PM IST (8:00 AM GMT) MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where to Watch India vs Afghanistan Series

Cricket enthusiasts can catch all the live action across various platforms:

India: Fans in India can tune into the Star Sports Network for television broadcast (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD, Star Sports Tamil, Telugu, Kannada). Digital streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. DD Sport will also telecast the matches.

Afghanistan: Ariana Television Network (ATN) and Lemar TV will broadcast the series in Afghanistan.

Team Form and Head-to-Head

India enters this series in strong form, having enjoyed a successful 2025 which included triumphs in the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup. The Men in Blue are also the current holders of the T20 World Cup, having won the 2026 edition by defeating New Zealand in the final. While their Test performance in 2025 saw a setback with a home series defeat to South Africa, India's white-ball dominance remains evident. India ODI Squad for Afghanistan Series: Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey Included; Ishan Kishan Replaces Rishabh Pant.

Afghanistan, under new head coach Richard Pybus, showcased a strong performance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, securing victories against Canada and the United Arab Emirates in the group stage. While they did not advance to the Super Eight stage, this campaign demonstrated significant progress following their historic 2024 semi-final run.

In terms of head-to-head records, India and Afghanistan have only played one Test match previously, in 2018, which India won comfortably by an innings and 262 runs. This upcoming Test will be only their second encounter. In the ODI format, this will mark their first-ever bilateral series, though they have met in four previous ODI matches, with India winning three and one ending in a tie.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).