India vs West Indies Warm-Up Match Free Live Streaming: Watch IND W vs WI W ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Practice Match Online

The highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is just around the corner, and teams are fine-tuning their strategies with crucial warm-up fixtures. One such exciting encounter sees Harmanpreet Kaur's India Women take on the West Indies Women in a practice match today, Monday, June 8, 2026. This vital warm-up clash is scheduled to take place at the picturesque Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, providing both sides with an opportunity to acclimatise to English conditions and test their combinations ahead of the main tournament. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know.

Match Details

This warm-up fixture is a critical stepping stone for both India and West Indies as they aim for glory in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which commences on June 12, 2026, across England and Wales.

Match: India Women (IND W) vs West Indies Women (WI W), ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match 5

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Time: 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) / 10:00 AM British Summer Time (BST)

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Cricket fans globally can follow the live action of this crucial warm-up match. The warm-up matches for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be available for streaming live and free on ICC's official platform, ICC.tv, and the ICC YouTube page.

IND W vs WI W ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Live Streaming

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

India Women, currently ranked 3rd in T20I cricket, enter this World Cup preparation on the back of a 2-1 T20I series loss against England, which concluded on June 2, 2026. They boast a strong head-to-head record against West Indies, with 24 wins in 34 T20I matches, while West Indies Women have won 10 encounters. The West Indies Women, ranked 7th, will be eager to prove their mettle and build momentum. This warm-up provides a perfect stage for both teams to iron out any creases and gain confidence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).