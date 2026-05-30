India Women vs England Women Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, 2nd T20I 2026

The Indian women’s cricket team will face England in the IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2026 of their three-match bilateral series at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol. Following a commanding 38-run victory for India in the opening match on Thursday, the visitors lead the series 1–0. Global media networks have finalised broadcasting arrangements, providing comprehensive live streaming online and linear television feeds for cricket supporters worldwide. Fans Cheer As India Women National Cricket Team Players Leave for ICC WT20 World Cup 2026 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2026?

In India, the Sony Sports Network holds the exclusive linear television broadcasting rights for the entire multi-format tour. The match will be telecast live on the premium high-definition (HD) and standard-definition (SD) channels. To ensure maximum regional accessibility, the network is broadcasting the game across multiple channels with native language commentary options, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

For viewers located in the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live via Sky Sports on its dedicated cricket and main event channels.

Online coverage has been allocated to regionally licensed streaming services to support the growing digital audience on mobile and web devices.

India: Live streaming is available exclusively via the Sony LIV application and website, which requires an active subscription package.

United Kingdom: Subscribers can access the live transmission through the Sky Go app or via the contract-free NOW streaming platform.

Global Access: In territories without a traditional broadcasting partner, digital coverage is accessible through the official FanCode platform or the ICC’s digital channels. Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Other India Team Members Seek Blessings at Mahakal Temple Ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Match Fact

Feature Information Fixture England Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I Date & Time 30 May 2026 at 7:00 pm IST / 2:30 pm local time Venue Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol TV Broadcast (India) Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 (Hindi), Ten 4 TV Broadcast (UK) Sky Sports Cricket Live Streaming (India) Sony LIV Live Streaming (UK) Sky Go, NOW

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2026 Preview

This bilateral campaign serves as the final high-profile preparation phase for both teams ahead of next month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place across England and Wales. India, currently ranked third in the ICC women's T20I standings, are looking to build team consistency under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur following a mixed run of away fixtures earlier this year.

The opening fixture in Chelmsford saw India post a substantial total of 188/7, driven by half-centuries from Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia. In response, an experimental England side under the temporary captaincy of Charlie Dean was restricted to 150/8. England’s regular skipper, Nat Sciver-Brunt, remains unavailable for selection as she continues her recovery from a calf injury.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).