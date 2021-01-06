One of the finest all-rounders to have graced the game of cricket, Kapil Dev celebrates his 62nd birthday on Wednesday (January 6) and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Hailing from Haryana, it was Kapil only who guided India to the historic 1983 World Cup triumph which literally changed the face of Indian cricket. Unlike, Malcolm Marshall, Dennis Lillie, Ian Botham and other great pacers of that era, Dev wasn't known to set the speed gun on fire, but he instead troubled the batsmen with his disciplined and swing bowling. Apart from that, the talisman was a hard-hitting batsman lower down the order who played numerous memorable knocks. As the Indian cricket legend turns a year older, let's revisit times when Dev destroyed opposition's batting line-up. Kapil Dev Health Update: Ex-India Captain Discharged From Hospital After Successful Angioplasty.

175 vs Zimbabwe in 1983

How in the world wouldn't this knock have made this list? India were under the pump in a must-win match against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup. With the scorecard reading 17/5, Kapil came into bat with an uphill task on hand. Not only he survived on the track; the dasher smashed Zimbabwe bowlers to all over the park. The bowling side looked completely perplex as India got their first ODI centurion. In total, Kapil scored 175 off 138 deliveries as India won the game by 31 runs.

87 vs West Indies in 1987

Chasing 204 runs in the first ODI of West Indies' 1987 tour of India, the home team were reduced to 31/5, and their defeat looked just a matter of time. However, Kapil rose to the occasion once again and backed his attacking game. With two massive sixes and nine boundaries, the right-handed batsman scored 87 off mere 64 balls. Unfortunately, he ran out of partners from another end as India narrowly lost the game by ten runs.

75 vs New Zealand in 1980

Another Kapil Dev special in a losing cause came against New Zealand in the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup 1980. Batting first in Brisbane, India lost half their side inside 85 runs and looked in all sorts of trouble. However, that didn't restrict Kapil from taking the Kiwi bowlers by storm. He scored 75 off 51 balls as India posted a somewhat respectable total of 204 runs. New Zealand, however, won the game by three wickets.

119 vs Australia in 1986

History was created when India and Australia locked horns in the first Test of 1986 series in Chennai. While the encounter ended in a memorable tie, Dev stole the show with a brilliant batting display. After the visitors declared at 574/7, India lost half their side with just 206 runs of the board. Nevertheless, Kapil rose to the occasion yet again and scored a memorable ton.

89 vs England in 1982

How often you see a player from the losing side getting the Man of the Match award. Well, Dev achieved the honour in the first Test of India's 1982 Tour of England. India's loss was inevitable as in reply of England's 433, they were bundled out for 128 and were asked to follow on. Coming to bat at number eight, Dev put up a batting exhibition in Lord's, scoring 89 off 55 balls. Unfortunately, the visitors lost the game by seven wickets.

84 vs Pakistan in 1980

The Chennai track looked a graveyard for batsmen as Pakistan were packed for 272 runs in the first Test of 1979-80 series. However, that wasn't quite the case when the home team came on to bat. While the likes of Dilip Vengsarkar and Gundappa Viswanath failed to make a mark, Dev looked in fine touch as he scored 84 runs off 98 balls. His knock proved to be fruitful as India comfortably won the game by ten wickets.

The charismatic all-rounder bid adieu to international cricket on October 1994 and gave a breather to many teams worldwide. Post-retirement, Kapil Dev donned the commentator's hat and gave his voice in many matches.

