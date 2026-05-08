KL Rahul Becomes First Player To Score 1000 Plus Runs For 3 Different Franchises, Achieves Feat During DC vs KKR IPL 2026

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Delhi Capitals' prolific opener and captain, KL Rahul, scripted a unique chapter in Indian Premier League (IPL) history during the DC vs KKR clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rahul became the first batter in the tournament's history to accumulate over 1,000 runs for three distinct franchises, further solidifying his reputation as one of the league's most consistent performers. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

KL Rahul Scripts History

IPL MILESTONE Stat: KL Rahul is the First player to score 1000+ IPL runs for three different teams in the league. Teams: Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals#IPL2026 #KLRahul #IPLRecord pic.twitter.com/vH6UQCMq1E — MK Sharma ✍️ (@EmediaManoj) May 8, 2026

Despite a relatively brief innings of 23 runs against KKR, the milestone was achieved, underscoring his enduring impact across various teams. Rahul's impressive career tally now includes 2,548 runs for Punjab Kings, 1,410 runs for Lucknow Super Giants, and he has now surpassed the 1,000-run mark for Delhi Capitals, reaching 1,007 runs.

This achievement highlights his adaptability and sustained excellence in the demanding T20 format. Furthermore, Rahul also became the quickest player to reach 1,000 runs for the Delhi Capitals, achieving the feat in just 23 innings, surpassing the previous record held jointly by JP Duminy and Rishabh Pant, who both took 35 innings. This historic feat comes amidst a season where Rahul has showcased exceptional form. Impact Subs in Today’s IPL Match for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Earlier in IPL 2026, on 25 April, he delivered a breathtaking unbeaten 152 runs off just 67 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS). That innings marked him as the first Indian batter to score 150 or more in an IPL innings and only the third overall in the tournament's history to cross the 150-run mark, joining an elite club alongside Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum. While that monumental effort ultimately came in a losing cause, it underscored his individual brilliance and capacity for match-winning performances.

Rahul's ability to consistently deliver runs, irrespective of the team or batting position, speaks volumes about his skill and temperament. His journey through the IPL, from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and now Delhi Capitals, has been marked by significant contributions and leadership. He currently remains a strong contender for the Orange Cap, leading the run-scoring charts with 445 runs from 10 matches, including his record-breaking 152 not out.

As IPL 2026 progresses, KL Rahul's unique record stands as a testament to his remarkable consistency and enduring legacy in one of the world's most competitive cricket leagues. His continued form will be crucial for the Delhi Capitals as they navigate the remainder of the season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).