Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won the toss and opted to field first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 51 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The DC vs KKR IPL 2025 held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is a critical encounter for the hosts, who must secure a victory to keep their flickering play-off hopes alive. KKR, currently enjoying a period of stable form, have named an unchanged side, while Delhi have introduced two tactical changes to their starting XI. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

Both teams have named five substitutes, with the 'Impact Player' rule expected to play a decisive role in the second half of the match. For Delhi, the inclusion of David Miller and Karun Nair among the substitutes provides significant batting cover should the top order collapse. However, the most likely tactical move for DC involves bringing in either Kuldeep Yadav or T Natarajan during the bowling innings to exploit the conditions.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs

Karun Nair

Kuldeep Yadav

T Natarajan

Abishek Porel

David Miller

Kolkata Knight Riders have also kept their options versatile. With a balanced starting XI that features the explosive Sunil Narine and the consistent Rinku Singh, KKR’s substitute list is headlined by New Zealand opener Finn Allen and domestic all-rounder Ramandeep Singh. Depending on the target set by Delhi, KKR may swap a specialist bowler for an extra batter to navigate the chase. DC vs KKR Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs

Ramandeep Singh

Finn Allen

Tejasvi Dahiya

Navdeep Saini

Tim Seifert

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has favoured chasing teams this season due to the evening dew factor. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane noted at the toss that the decision to bowl was influenced by the expectation that the pitch would remain consistent, while the ball may become difficult for the Delhi bowlers to grip later in the night.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).