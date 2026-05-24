Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for KKR vs DC IPL 2026 Match

The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host the Delhi Capitals in a pivotal IPL 2026 fixture at the iconic Eden Gardens this Sunday, 24 May 2026. Fans and players can expect dry, albeit intense, conditions as hosts look to secure a crucial result. Weather forecasts have confirmed that the threat of rain is minimal, ensuring that the match is likely to proceed without weather-related interruptions. You can read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast

The daytime conditions will be marked by intense sunshine, with temperatures peaking at 37°C. A high UV index of 10 and humidity levels around 66 percent will be major factors for the athletes on the field. Despite the heat, there is a 0 percent probability of precipitation throughout the daylight hours.

Favourable Evening Conditions

As the sun sets and the match gets underway, the environment will remain stable. The evening forecast indicates clear skies with some periodic cloud cover. Temperatures will settle at a more manageable 30°C, supported by a southern breeze of 13 mph. With the probability of rain remaining negligible at just 5 percent, conditions are ideal for an uninterrupted game of cricket. KKR's In-Form Batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi Ruled Out Of IPL 2026.

Kolkata Weather Live

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side remains mathematically alive; its playoff fate is largely beyond their control. Sixth-placed KKR, currently on 13 points, require a substantial victory to boost their net run rate and hope for favourable outcomes elsewhere. Eighth-placed DC, with 12 points, are already eliminated after PBKS' win last evening.

With key players missing, most notably KKR’s top-scorer Angkrish Raghuvanshi, both teams are expected to play with freedom, focusing on finishing their turbulent seasons on a high note rather than dwelling on complex permutations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).