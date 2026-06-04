KS Bharat Retires: India Wicket-Keeper Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Kona Srikar Bharat has officially announced his retirement from international cricket. The 32-year-old Andhra cricketer, who represented India in the longest format of the game, confirmed his decision to step away from the international arena via a social media post on Instagram. Bharat, widely recognised for his pristine glovework, enjoyed a brief stint as India’s primary Test wicketkeeper following his international debut in early 2023. Gautam Gambhir vs Selectors? India Coach Favours Sanju Samson Over Shreyas Iyer As India's New T20 Captain.

KS Bharat Bids International Cricket Adieu

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International Career and Milestone Debut

Bharat made his international debut for India on 9 February 2023 against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. He filled a critical void in the Indian Test setup following the car accident that sidelined regular wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

During his international career, Bharat earned 7 Test caps. He was also a member of the Indian squad that finished as runners-up in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London. His final appearance for the national side came against England in February 2024 at Vizag, his home ground.

Despite his highly regarded skills behind the stumps, Bharat found it difficult to cement his place in the side due to inconsistent performances with the bat. Across his 7 Test matches, he managed 221 runs at an average of 20.09, with a top score of 44.

The emergence of young wicketkeeper-batsmen like Dhruv Jurel, along with Rishabh Pant’s successful return to competitive cricket, limited Bharat’s chances of an international recall. IND vs AFG 2026: Ryan ten Doeschate Addresses Uncertainty Over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ODI Availability.

Domestics and Franchise Background

Hailing from Visakhapatnam, Bharat has been a stalwart for Andhra in domestic cricket since his debut during the 2012–13 season. He made history in February 2015 by becoming the first wicketkeeper-batsman to score a triple century in the Ranji Trophy, smashing 308 runs off 311 balls against Goa.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bharat represented several high-profile franchises. He rose to prominence with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021, famously hitting a last-ball six against Delhi Capitals to secure a dramatic win. He subsequently had stints with Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

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