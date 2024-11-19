Mumbai, November 19: The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. Let's look at the active players with the most runs in this series. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Yash Dayal Joins India National Cricket Team As Backup, Confirms Pacer’s Father Chanderpal Dayal.

1. Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara (photo credits: @Simran_HatMayra/Twitter)

Pujara has played 24 Test matches against Australia and scored 2033 runs, with the highest score of 204. He has scored 5 hundreds and 11 fifties. He was part of the two important series victory in Australia.

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: JioCinema)

Former India captain has also played 24 Tests against the Aussies, and accumulated 1979 runs, with 8 hundreds, and 5 fifties. India won their first Border-Gavaskar Trophy under Kohli on Australian soil in 2018-19.

3. Steve Smith

Steve Smith (Photo Credit: Twitter/@codecricketau)

Smith has been part of 18 Tests against India, and scored 1887 runs, with a staggering average of 65.06.

4. Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane sitting on dugout (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ImTanujSingh)

During 2020-21, India won their second Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia under Rahane. He has played 17 Tests, scoring 1090 runs, with 2 hundreds, and 5 fifties.

5. Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne (Photo Credits: @Chefkat23/Twitter)

The 30-year-old bloke has played 9 Test matches against India, and has 708 runs, with one hundred, and three fifties.