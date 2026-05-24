Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for MI vs RR IPL 2026 Match

Mumbai Indians (MI) are scheduled to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, 24 May 2026, for MI vs RR match of the IPL 2026. However, weather conditions in Mumbai, Maharashtra, may introduce tactical challenges, with a forecast predicting daytime scattered thunderstorms that could potentially interrupt play. You can read Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here.

Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast

According to the weather forecast, Mumbai, Maharashtra, will experience scattered thunderstorms during the day on Sunday, carrying a 35 percent chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hit a maximum of 33°C, accompanied by 73 percent humidity. Westerly winds are anticipated to blow at 11 mph.

Clearer Skies for the Night Phase

While afternoon play might encounter brief disruptions, weather systems are expected to improve significantly by nightfall. The evening forecast details clear skies with the rain probability dropping sharply to 15 percent, whilst temperatures will settle at a low of 31°C. Ground staff should have ample time to clear any afternoon dampness before the critical latter half of the match. Fact Check: Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Say ‘Hit Jasprit Bumrah for First Ball Six to Impress Crush Smriti Mandhana’.

Mumbai Weather Live

The stakes could not be higher for the Rajasthan Royals with 14 points. RR face a straightforward, do-or-die scenario: a victory formally secures them the final remaining spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs. Riyan Parag-led will rely heavily on young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and local favorite Yashasvi Jaiswal to counter the threat of Jasprit Bumrah.

Conversely, the five-time champion hosts are mathematically eliminated. Playing solely for pride, a relaxed Mumbai side aims to avoid a last-place finish and play spoiler.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).