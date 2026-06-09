Scotland vs Pakistan Warm-Up Match Free Live Streaming: Watch SCO-W vs PAK-W ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Practice Match Online

The road to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 heats up today as Scotland Women take on Pakistan Women in a vital practice match. This warm-up fixture, integral for both teams to fine-tune their strategies and acclimatise to conditions, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Cricket enthusiasts globally are eager to witness their favourite teams in action before the main tournament officially kicks off on June 12. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know.

Today's clash promises to be an engaging contest as both sides look to gain momentum and identify their strongest playing combinations ahead of the prestigious tournament. The match details are as follows:

Scotland Women vs Pakistan Women Warm-Up Match Details: Date, Time, Venue

Match: Scotland Women vs Pakistan Women, Warm-up Match 7

Tournament: ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2026

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Time (UTC): 09:00 AM UTC

Time (IST): 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Time (BST/UK): 10:00 AM British Summer Time (BST)

Venue: County Ground, Derby, England

SCO-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming and Broadcast Information

All official warm-up matches for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, including Scotland Women vs Pakistan Women, are available for global broadcast and streaming. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has ensured extensive coverage to allow fans to follow the preparatory games. Cricket fans around the world can watch all the warm-up games live and for free on the official ICC YouTube channel. This comprehensive coverage ensures that no fan misses out on the lead-up to the main event.

Watch SCO W vs PAK W Live Streaming Online

This warm-up match provides a crucial opportunity for both Scotland Women and Pakistan Women to assess their strengths and weaknesses before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 officially gets underway. Don't miss the action live from County Ground, Derby!

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).