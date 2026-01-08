Sanspareils Greenlands (SG), India’s leading cricket equipment manufacturer, has reportedly terminated its sponsorship agreements with several prominent Bangladesh cricketers, including T20I captain Litton Das. The decision marks a significant commercial fallout from the deteriorating sporting and diplomatic relations between the two neighbours. Bangladesh Announces 15-Member Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Litton Das To Lead, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed Included.

As per Views Bangladesh, by choosing not to renew these long-standing contracts, the Meerut-based firm has effectively ended the supply of custom-made bats and branded gear to some of Bangladesh's most recognisable athletes just weeks before the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The sponsorship pullout is widely viewed as a corporate reaction to a rapidly escalating 'cricket war' between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The friction began earlier this month when the BCCI advised the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from his INR 9.20 crore IPL 2026 contract, citing security and diplomatic concerns. This move triggered a swift chain of retaliatory actions:

Broadcast Ban: The Bangladesh government suspended all broadcasts of the IPL 2026 season within the country. ICC Rejects Bangladesh's Request to Shift Their T20 World Cup 2026 Matches from India Amid Political Tensions .

Venue Dispute: The BCB petitioned the ICC to move Bangladesh’s World Cup fixtures out of India to Sri Lanka due to safety fears, a request that the ICC officially rejected earlier this week.

Other players impacted due to SG pulling the plug are former captain Mominul Haque, veteran batter Soumya Sarkar, and Test specialist Yasir Ali Rabbi.

