Shreyas Iyer is currently trying to make a comeback in the India national cricket team in the Test and T20I format. Shreyas Iyer has been a regular in the Team India ODI squad and after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, he has consolidated his place in the playing XI. Despite having a solid outing in the IPL 2025, Shreyas has not been part of the Indian Test team for the England series. Shreyas has been eyeing a big domestic series as he looks to make a comeback in the Indian Test team. He has been featuring for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy and was also selected as India A captain for the India A vs Australia A unofficial Test series. Asia Cup 2025: Amit Mishra Decodes Shreyas Iyer’s Absence From India National Cricket Team, Says ‘Got Stuck in Left-Right Combination’.

In a sudden development, Shreyas Iyer has left his position as the India A captain and returned home for Lucknow, which was the venue for the game. The incident happened moments ahead of the game and Dhruv Jurel, who is a regular in Team India Test squad now, was appointed the captain. The reason for Shreyas pulling out of the match is yet to be confirmed. BCCI sources have suggested that it was a personal reason for which he left the match and captaincy duties.

“Yes, Shreyas is taking a break and has returned to Mumbai. He has informed the selectors that he won't be able to play in the second four-day match against Australia A. However, he remains in fray for a spot in the middle-order when the selectors meet to pick the squad for the West Indies series," a source was quoted as saying by The Times of India. Shreyas Iyer Handed India A Captaincy for Multi-Day Matches Against Australia A; KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj To Join Squad for Second Game.

Despite being well-reputed as a cricketer who handles the spin quite well, Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Corey Rocchiccioli in the first unofficial Test against Australia A. Rocchiccioli trapped him LBW when he was on 8 runs off 13 balls. It was a controversial decision from the umpire which costed Shreyas his wicket. The 30-year-old had also registered modest scores of 25 and 12 for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone earlier this month in Bengaluru. Despite that, Iyer remains a candidate who can be picked in the Team India Test squad for the upcoming series against West Indies.

