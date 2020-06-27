Six Pakistan cricketers including Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz have now tested negative for COVID-19 virus. Earlier Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed that ten players, who were selected for England tour, tested positive. In the second round of tests, Hafeez, Riaz, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Hasnain have now tested negative. However, four players- Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Imran Khan- have tested positive for coronavirus second time, Wasim Khan, the PCB chief executive, announced today. Mohammad Hafeez Says He Tested Negative For COVID-19 Day After PCB Announces Positive Result.

Interestingly, Hafeez after initially testing positive went under private testing and was found negative. The senior cricketer has now turned negative in the second round of tests conducted by the PCB. Meanwhile, PCB has confirmed that 20 players, who tested negative earlier, will travel to England on Sunday (June 28). The players are mainly part of Test squad and includes Test captain Azhar Ali and vice-captain Babar Azam. Pakistan Arriving on June 28 for England Tour, Will Play 3 Tests and 3 T20s Without Spectators.

Here’s PCB’s Tweet

20 players to travel to England on Sunday. More details to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/p9PPRWGd95 — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) June 27, 2020

Another Round of Testing

The six players who tested positive but have now tested negative will undergo a third round of testing at some stage next week and if their tests remain negative, then the PCB will make arrangements to send them to England #ENGvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 27, 2020

PCB had conducted retests of all the players and those who were earlier found negative were once again found so. Apart from four players team masseur Malang Ali tested negative again. Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20 Internationals against England. The tour is likely to kick-off after England vs West Indies Test series, which ends on July 28.

