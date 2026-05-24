Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 24

The league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 reaches its climax on Sunday, 24 May 2026, with a high-stakes double-header. Two crucial matches will take place across Mumbai and Kolkata to determine the fourth and final team entering the postseason playoffs alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: How PBKS's Win Over LSG Impacts RR and KKR's Chances.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Details and Timing

Afternoon Clash: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

The action begins at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where the home side, Mumbai Indians (MI), will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR). For the visitors, the equation is absolute: a victory takes them to 16 points and seals their playoff berth.

Conversely, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians have already been mathematically eliminated from top-four contention. Playing for pride in front of their home crowd, MI will look to finish a disappointing campaign on a positive note and play spoilers to Rajasthan's postseason ambitions. You can read Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here.

Evening Clash: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

The league stage concludes at Eden Gardens, where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in an evening encounter. KKR remain firmly in the qualification hunt but require specific external conditions.

Kolkata must secure a substantial victory over Delhi to maximize their points tally at 15. Furthermore, their qualification depends on Mumbai Indians defeating Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon fixture. Should that occur, KKR would need to overhaul the Punjab Kings' Net Run Rate (NRR) advantage to progress. Delhi Capitals, despite playing their final game, were mathematically eliminated from the playoff race following Punjab's victory on Saturday night. You can read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Today IPL Matches

Match Number Fixture Venue Start Time (IST) Postseason Stakes Match 69 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 3:30 PM Must-win game for RR to qualify. Match 70 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM Must-win for KKR (conditional on RR losing).

Where To Watch Today's IPL Matches?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, with coverage available in multiple regional languages. Digital streaming is accessible exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).