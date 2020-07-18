William Gilbert Grace (WG Grace), regarded as the father of cricket, was born on July 18, 1848, in Downend, Bristol, United Kingdom. He was an iconic figure in the 19th and early 20the century. WG Grace played 22 Tests from 1880 to 1899. But his stats in first-class cricket, which spanned from 1865 to 1908, are unmatchable. He played 870 first-class games and scored 54,211 runs which included 124 centuries and 251 half-centuries. Not only with the bat, WG Grace was equally good with the ball as well. He picked 2809 first-class wickets. Dennis Lillee Birthday Special: Five Impressive Stats From Legendary Australian Fast Bowler’s Career.

WG Grace fittingly scored the first triple century in first-class cricket. He also scored the first Test century for England. However, he has just two Test centuries against his name. Meanwhile, on the occasion of WG Grace’s birth anniversary fans remembered the cricket pioneered.

The doctor who made it big in the cricket field First cricketer to have played Test Cricket at the age of 50. Happy Birthday WG Grace#Testcricket #TossTime https://t.co/38uijdMsOz — Siddharth Arjun (@sidarjun7188) July 18, 2020

Today is the anniversary of the birth in 1848 of WG Grace. When he played for United South of England v @YeadonCC at the Yeadon Cricket Festival in 1877, he was bowled for a duck by Yeadon’s John Tye. pic.twitter.com/OQUXGG6d3M — History of Leeds (@rh0desy) July 18, 2020

WG Grace was born this day, 1848. Growing up, I had a vague idea who he was. To me, he used to be an overweight bully who bullied teammates and umpires more than he played cricket. + pic.twitter.com/uqlvgZlsIG — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 17, 2020

❇️ 54,211 runs and 2,809 wickets in first-class cricket ❇️ Scored the first ever triple century ❇️ Scored the first Test century for England#OnThisDay in 1848, a cricket pioneer – WG Grace – was born! pic.twitter.com/aU6uWj0anQ — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2020

WG Grace was born #OnThisDay 1848. In 1897 he wielded his bat at Trowbridge's County Ground. Not a classic innings by the Old Man's standards. And here he is with colleagues at an 1890 match at Grass Acres, Westbury #OTD #Wiltshirepast #HairyArchives pic.twitter.com/oUH3mxzuxF — Heritage@WSHC (@HeritageWSHC) July 18, 2020

WG Grace was a doctor by profession, and his father and brother were both medical practitioners as well. WG Grace’s brothers Edward and Fred also played Test cricket, and it was also one of the first instances of three brothers playing Test cricket.

