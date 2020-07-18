William Gilbert Grace (WG Grace), regarded as the father of cricket, was born on July 18, 1848, in Downend, Bristol, United Kingdom. He was an iconic figure in the 19th and early 20the century. WG Grace played 22 Tests from 1880 to 1899. But his stats in first-class cricket, which spanned from 1865 to 1908, are unmatchable. He played 870 first-class games and scored 54,211 runs which included 124 centuries and 251 half-centuries. Not only with the bat, WG Grace was equally good with the ball as well. He picked 2809 first-class wickets. Dennis Lillee Birthday Special: Five Impressive Stats From Legendary Australian Fast Bowler’s Career.

WG Grace fittingly scored the first triple century in first-class cricket. He also scored the first Test century for England. However, he has just two Test centuries against his name. Meanwhile, on the occasion of WG Grace’s birth anniversary fans remembered the cricket pioneered.

WG Grace was a doctor by profession, and his father and brother were both medical practitioners as well. WG Grace’s brothers Edward and Fred also played Test cricket, and it was also one of the first instances of three brothers playing Test cricket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).