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Cricket Cricket When is CSK's Next IPL 2026 Match? Following a difficult result against the Gujarat Titans on 26 April, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side will be looking to regain momentum on their home turf.

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are preparing to host their long-standing rivals, Mumbai Indians, in their next fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Scheduled for Saturday, 2 May, the CSK vs MI encounter at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium is expected to be a pivotal moment for the 'Yellow Army' as the tournament enters its mid-stage qualifiers. You can find the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here

When is CSK's Next IPL 2026 Match?

The clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians remains the most anticipated fixture in the IPL calendar. Following a difficult result against the Gujarat Titans on 26 April, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side will be looking to regain momentum on their home turf.

With both teams historically sharing ten titles between them, the 2 May meeting carries significant weight for the points table. CSK will rely heavily on the form of Sanju Samson, who recently crossed the 5,000-run milestone, and the leadership of Gaikwad to outmanoeuvre a resilient Mumbai outfit. Sanju Samson Pulls Off 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping To Dismiss Shubman Gill During CSK vs GT IPL 2026 (Watch Video)

Venue and Match Details

The match will take place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk. The venue has been a fortress for CSK, though recent performances have shown that the traditionally spin-friendly track is becoming more balanced, offering opportunities for express pacers.

Following the Mumbai Indians game, Chennai will travel to the capital to face Delhi Capitals on 5 May. The team’s schedule remains dense throughout May, featuring back-to-back matches against Lucknow Super Giants and a final league-stage meeting with Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, which was rescheduled from its original April date due to local elections.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).