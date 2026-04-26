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Socially Cricket Sanju Samson Pulls Off 'Dhoni-esque' Stumping To Dismiss Shubman Gill During CSK vs GT IPL 2026 (Watch Video) Sanju Samson's lightning-fast stumping drew immediate comparisons to his predecessor, MS Dhoni, who pulled a similar stumping in IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2016 match.

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Sanju Samson produced a moment of brilliance for Chennai Super Kings, executing a rapid stumping to dismiss Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill. The dismissal occurred during the CSK vs GT IPL 2026 clash at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Keeping to Noor Ahmad, Samson collected a turning delivery that Gill missed out on hitting, which ended up being a wide. However, Samson collected the ball and quickly removed the bails, as Gill's foot was in the air. The wicketkeeper’s lightning-fast reaction time drew immediate comparisons to his predecessor, MS Dhoni, who pulled a similar stumping in an IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2016 match. You can find chennai super kings vs gujarat titans match scorecard here.

Sanju Samson Stumps Shubman Gill

𝙁𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙖𝙩 𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙪𝙠…we’ve seen this before 😉



Sanju Samson’s sharp glove work brings the first breakthrough for #CSK! 🔥#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #CSKvGT | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/adMxdN25HT pic.twitter.com/9H8IfmaQUg— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).