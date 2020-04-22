When Shane Warne Chose Cigarettes Over Underwear and Socks, Michael Clarke Recalls Bizarre Incident

Michael Clarke and Shane Warne (Photo Credits: IANS/ Getty Images)

Shane Warne is certainly one of the best bowlers to have graced the game and his record in international cricket speaks volumes of his abilities. Along with his prowess with the ball, however, the star leg-spinner will also be remembered for his numerous controversies. During his playing days, the leggie often used to hog headlines for his off-field behaviour. Recently, former Australian captain Michael Clarke recalled an incidence when Warne chose six packets of cigarettes over underwear and socks. He also revealed that Warne told the team’s then-head coach John Buchanan that he will not be coming to train unless he is allowed to carry his smokes with him. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Find Spot in Michael Clarke’s List of Greatest Batsmen.

“For someone like Warnie who loved a smoke, he pretty much told them he is not coming unless he can bring his smokes. It was World War five,” Clarke said while talking to Big Sports Breakfast. The 2015 World Cup-winning captain said that the incident took place when the Australian team were supposed to attend a three-day training session ahead of Ashes 2006-07.

Clarke said that all the players were asked to carry only essential commodities like t-shirts, pants, socks, underwear, joggers and cap. However, Warne argued with Buchanan that he wanted to carry his cigarettes with him. Well, the coach agreed but in a condition. He asked Warne to drop an essential item in order to carry one packet of cigarettes.

Hence, Warner threw his three pairs of underwears and as many pair of pocks and took six packets of cigarettes with him. Warnie flicked his three pairs of undies, flicked his three pairs of socks and put six-packs of darts in and off we went”, added the 39-year old.

Further in the conversation, Clarke said that during the night time there would be darkness everywhere but one was able to see Warne smoking his cigarettes in his sleeping bag. “In the middle of the bush, sleeping bag only, no cover, no shelter, on the ground and it was pitch black. All you could see was this orange light coming out of someone’s sleeping bag and it was Warnie just sucking his dart back,” he said.

Interestingly, the 2006/07 Ashes proved out to be the last series of Warne’s prolific Test career. He was in sensational form through the series and played a crucial role in guiding his side to a 5-0 triumph. He took 22 wickets in the series and also became the first bowler to take 700 wickets in Test cricket.