Where To Watch Madhya Pradesh League 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast

The much-anticipated third edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL T20), also known as the MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026, is in full swing, offering a month of thrilling domestic T20 cricket. Running from June 3 to June 26, 2026, the tournament features 10 men's and 5 women's teams vying for supremacy across two venues in Indore: the Holkar Stadium and the Daly College Ground.

Where to Watch Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2026 Live Streaming in India

For fans in India, the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2026 is available for live streaming on one major platform:

Star Sports Khel: With Star Sports Network as the official broadcast partner, all live action on TV will be broadcasted on Star Sports Khel.

JioHotstar: With Star Sports Network as the official streaming partner, all match of MPL T20 will be streamed on JioHotstar.

FanCode: Additionally, FanCode is live streaming all the matches of the MPL T20 2026.

International Streaming and Broadcast

At present, specific international broadcasting or streaming partners for the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2026 in regions such as the UK, USA, or Australia have not been officially confirmed in the available information. International viewers are advised to check local sports broadcasting listings or the official MPL channels closer to the match times for any potential updates.

Tournament Overview

The MPL T20 2026, organized by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) along with the Gwalior Division Cricket Association, features a structured league-plus-knockout format. Ten men's teams, including previous champions Jabalpur Royal Lions (2024) and Bhopal Leopards (2025), are competing, promising fierce rivalries and showcasing emerging talent.

Some of the prominent teams participating in the men's tournament this season include Gwalior Cheetahs, Ujjain Falcons, Malwa Stallions, Chambal Ghariyals, Bhopal Leopards, Indore Pink Panthers, Bundelkhand Bulls, Rewa Jaguars, Royal Nimar Eagles, and Jabalpur Royal Lions. The tournament is a significant platform for Madhya Pradesh cricketers to shine, with several well-known Indian domestic and IPL players expected to feature.

Don't miss a moment of the action as the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2026 unfolds, bringing top-tier regional cricket to your screens.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).