FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 15): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups

Football fever continues to grip the globe as the FIFA World Cup 2026 rolls into its next day of action. Monday, June 15, promises a thrilling lineup of four Group Stage fixtures, with some of the biggest names in international football set to take to the pitch. Fans in India can catch the games live on Zee's Unite8 Sports channels and the Zee5 streaming platform, with select matches also available on DD Sports, starting in the early hours of the morning and concluding with a prime-time clash. FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi Stars in the Second Opening Ceremony at Toronto, As Day 2 Also Witnesses Empty Seats.

The day kicks off with Group F action as the Netherlands take on Japan, followed by Ivory Coast facing Ecuador in Group E. Later, Sweden will battle Tunisia in another Group F encounter, before European heavyweights Spain clash with debutants Cape Verde Islands in Group H to round off the day.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule for June 15, 2026 (All Times in IST)

Here’s a look at the full schedule for Monday, June 15, 2026:

Match Kick-off (IST) Venue Group Stage Netherlands vs Japan Mon, Jun 15, 1:30 AM IST AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Group F Group Stage Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Mon, Jun 15, 4:30 AM IST Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Group E Group Stage Sweden vs Tunisia Mon, Jun 15, 7:30 AM IST Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico Group F Group Stage Spain vs Cape Verde Islands Mon, Jun 15, 9:30 PM IST Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Group H Group Stage

Netherlands vs Japan: Group F Opener

Two teams with significant ambitions, the Netherlands and Japan, will lock horns in what promises to be a tactical battle. The Dutch, known for their attacking flair, will look to start strong against a resilient Japanese side that often punches above its weight. This early Group F encounter holds considerable importance for both nations as they aim for a solid start in a group that also features Sweden and Tunisia. The match is set to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador: Crucial Group E Encounter

Ivory Coast and Ecuador face off in a Group E fixture that could prove pivotal for their knockout stage aspirations. The African champions will bring their physical prowess and individual brilliance, while Ecuador will rely on their disciplined defense and quick transitions. A victory here would provide a significant boost in a competitive group. This intriguing match will be hosted at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Sweden vs Tunisia: European Grit Meets African Spirit

Group F continues with Sweden taking on Tunisia. The Swedes, known for their organised play and strong defensive unit, will look to contain a dynamic Tunisian team. This match offers both nations a chance to stake a claim for qualification, with both keen to avoid an early setback in the tournament. The Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, will be the venue for this clash. Decomposed Body Found Near Iran National Football Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Training Base in Tijuana.

Spain vs Cape Verde Islands: Spain Begins Title Quest

Later in the day, former champions Spain begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against debutants Cape Verde Islands. While Spain will be overwhelming favorites, the Islanders will be looking to make history and perhaps spring a surprise on the biggest stage. This match will be a test of nerve for Cape Verde and an opportunity for Spain to lay down an early marker. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, is confirmed to host this Group H fixture.

Monday's FIFA World Cup 2026 fixtures are set to deliver a blend of established footballing powers and determined underdogs, promising a captivating day of action as the group stages intensify.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).