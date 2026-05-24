Brighton vs Manchester United Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Brighton & Hove Albion face Manchester United at the American Express Stadium in the concluding round of the Premier League 2025-26 season. For Fabian Hürzeler's Brighton side, a positive result is vital to secure a top-seven finish and guarantee European football next season. Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes Crowned Premier League Player of the Season for 2025-26.

Manchester United, managed by Michael Carrick, arrives on the south coast with their primary target accomplished. Having already consolidated third place in the table, United have guaranteed their qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League group phase.

Where to Watch Brighton vs Man United Premier League 2025–26 in India?

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Brighton vs Manchester United match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Manchester United Appoint Michael Carrick as Permanent Head Coach Until 2028.

Match Fact

Detail Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester United Current Position 7th (53 points) 3rd (68 points) League Record (P37) 14W - 11D - 12L 19W - 11D - 7L Recent Result Leeds United 1–1 Brighton Man United 3–2 Nott'm Forest Venue & Kick-off American Express Stadium, 20:30 IST Away side IND TV/Stream Star Sports Select JioHotstar

Match Preview

Brighton enter the fixture looking to bounce back from a narrow 1-1 draw against Leeds United, relying on a strong home record that includes three consecutive wins at the Amex Stadium. Manchester United come off the back of a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest, with the squad looking to close out an impressive domestic campaign under Carrick.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).