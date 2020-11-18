Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Portugal’s 3-2 comeback win over Croatia in their final UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match. Ronaldo failed to score on the night but had a role to play in the first equaliser which started the turnaround for Portugal after they had fallen behind to a Mateo Kovacic strike in the 29th minute. Ruben Dias pulled things level for the visitors after Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic had parried away Ronaldo’s free-kick straight to Ruben Semedo, who found Dias with a cutback. Ronaldo later took to social media to congratulate the team for the win. Cristiano Ronaldo Registers New Record in Portugal’s 3–2 Win Over Croatia in UEFA Nations League 2020–21, Closes In on Former Real Madrid Teammates Sergio Ramos, Iker Casillas in Exclusive List!

Ronaldo also achieved a personal milestone against Croatia following Portugal’s stunning 3-2 win. The victory took Ronaldo’s tally of wins in international football to 101 and put him third in the list of most wins in men’s international football. The Juventus star overtook Xavi to become the footballer with third-most wins in international football. Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammates Sergio Ramos (130) and Iker Casillas (121) are the only two players ahead of him in the list. Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Goal Video Highlights: Ruben Dias’ Brace Guide Reigning Champions to 3–2 Triumph.

Dias’ brace, including one in the final few seconds of regulation time, ensured Ronaldo earned his 101st win with Portugal and added another to his tally of wins. The 35-year-old later took to Instagram to congratulate his team on the win. “We will continue to win together!” he captioned a picture in which the Portugal players can be seen celebrating a goal against Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Portugal's 3-2 Win Over Croatia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Kovacic opened the scoring for Croatia in the 29th minute after some lazy defending by Portugal. But Dias levelled the scores for Portugal when Semedo found him with a cutback after Livakovic had cleared Ronaldo’s free-kick straight into his path.

Joao Felix then made it 2-1 under controversial circumstances with replays showing the ball had hit Diego Jota’s hands before Felix found the net. But Kovacic scored again and made it 2-2 in the 65th minute. A fatal error by the Croatia goalkeeper in the final few seconds, however, gave Portugal a 3-2 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).