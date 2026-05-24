Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Premier League champions Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the final round of the 2025–26 domestic season. Mikel Arteta’s side have already secured the league title, ending a 22-year drought after Manchester City's recent slip-up against Bournemouth. Arsenal Crowned Premier League 2025–26 Champions, Gunners Ending 22-Year Wait for Title Glory.

While the league standings are settled for the visitors, Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace are looking to sign off a comfortable mid-table campaign with a positive result in front of their home supporters.

Where to Watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League 2025–26 in India?

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Pep Guardiola Steps Down as Manchester City Manager After Historic 10 Years.

Match Fact

Detail Crystal Palace Arsenal Current Position 15th 1st (Champions) Season Record 11W - 12D - 14L 25W - 7D - 5L IND Broadcast Star Sports Select Star Sports Select IND Stream Jio Hotstar Jio Hotstar Venue & Kick-off Selhurst Park, 20:30 IST Away side

Match Preview

Both managers are expected to shuffle their squads heavily for this London derby, as both clubs have historic European finals scheduled for the coming week. Arsenal are preparing to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final, while Crystal Palace have their own continental showpiece to rationalise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).