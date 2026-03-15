Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Premier League champions Liverpool host a struggling Tottenham Hotspur in a critical Matchday 30 EPL 2025-26 encounter. While the Reds aim to bridge the three-point gap to the top four, the Spurs arrive at Anfield in dire straits, sitting just one point above the relegation zone after six consecutive defeats in all competitions. For both Arne Slot and interim Spurs boss Igor Tudor, the fixture represents a must-win scenario following disappointing mid-week results in the Champions League. PL 2025-26: Arsenal Winger Max Dowman Becomes Youngest Premier League Goal Scorer

How to Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling. Reece James Commits ‘Peak Years’ to Chelsea With New Six-Year Deal.

Match Fact

Feature Details Date & Time 15 March 2026 | 22:00 IST Venue Anfield, Liverpool Live Stream (India) Disney+ Hotstar TV Channel (India) Star Sports Select 1 / HD League Position LIV (5th), TOT (17th)

Team News

Liverpool are hopeful that goalkeeper Alisson Becker will return after a minor muscle issue. However, they remain without Alexander Isak, Wataru Endo, and Conor Bradley.

Tottenham face a defensive crisis, with Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha sidelined due to concussion protocols. Additionally, Micky van de Ven is suspended, leaving Tudor with a makeshift backline to face Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).