Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The race for Champions League qualification reaches a critical juncture, as Manchester United hosts Aston Villa at Old Trafford. With both clubs locked on 51 points and occupying third and fourth place respectively, this EPL 2025-26 fixture is widely regarded as a season-defining six-pointer. Manchester United, currently under the interim guidance of Michael Carrick, are looking to consolidate their position, while Unai Emery’s resurgent Villa side aim to leapfrog their hosts in the Premier League 2025-26 table. PL 2025-26: Arsenal Winger Max Dowman Becomes Youngest Premier League Goal Scorer

How to Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling. Reece James Commits ‘Peak Years’ to Chelsea With New Six-Year Deal.

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition Premier League 2025–26, Matchday 30 Date & Time Sunday, 15 March 2026 | 19:30 IST Venue Old Trafford, Manchester Current Standings Man Utd (3rd - 51 pts), Villa (4th - 51 pts) TV Channel (India) Star Sports Select 1 / HD Live Stream (India) Disney+ Hotstar Key Player (MUN) Bruno Fernandes Key Player (AVL) Ollie Watkins

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Team News

Manchester United have received a significant boost with the return of Mason Mount to the matchday squad. The midfielder has been sidelined since January but successfully completed full training sessions at Carrington this week. However, the Red Devils remain without key defensive personnel, as Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez continue their long-term recovery from surgery.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, welcomed captain John McGinn back to full fitness following a minor calf strain. However, Unai Emery faces a selection dilemma in attack; Jadon Sancho is ineligible to feature against his parent club under the terms of his loan agreement. Villa will likely lean on the form of Ollie Watkins, who has already netted 18 league goals this campaign.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).