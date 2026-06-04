The football world turns its attention to an intriguing International Friendly on 4 June 2026, as European champions Spain take on Iraq. The match serves as a crucial warm-up fixture for both nations, with Spain meticulously preparing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. However, a shadow of uncertainty looms over the potential involvement of one of football's brightest young talents, Lamine Yamal. IShowSpeed’s ‘Champions’ Song Takes the Internet by Storm; Football Fans Declare It Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem (Watch Video).

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Spain vs Iraq International Friendly 2026 Match?

Despite being named in Luis de la Fuente's 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup, the Barcelona sensation is currently battling a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for today's friendly against Iraq.

Yamal sustained a biceps femoris injury in his left leg during a La Liga 2025-26 match for FC Barcelona on April 22. This injury forced him to miss the remainder of Barcelona's domestic season. While medical evaluations have confirmed he is expected to feature in the World Cup, the rigorous recovery schedule means he is unlikely to participate in the pre-tournament friendlies, including today's clash with Iraq, as well as Spain's opening World Cup group stage game against Cape Verde.

His absence is a significant talking point, given his meteoric rise in recent years. Yamal has already etched his name into history, becoming the youngest player to debut and score for the Spanish national team. He was a pivotal figure in Spain's UEFA Euro 2024 triumph, where he was named the Young Player of the Tournament. Why FIFA Is Changing Stadium Names for Football World Cup 2026?.

His exceptional form continued into the 2024-25 season, where he reportedly scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists for Barcelona in all competitions, further cementing his status as a global superstar. He was also the first player to win the prestigious Kopa Trophy twice, in 2024 and 2025.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has expressed confidence in Yamal's recovery, stating that the team is in close contact with Barcelona's medical staff and expects all players to be available, although Yamal is likely to miss the opening group stage game. Spain's World Cup Group H fixtures include Cape Verde on June 15, Saudi Arabia on June 21, and Uruguay on June 26, with Yamal anticipated to make his World Cup debut in the latter stages of the group phase. Who Is Tim Payne? Know All About New Zealand Footballer Famous After Viral Campaign Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Iraq, this friendly presents an invaluable opportunity to fine-tune their squad ahead of their own commitments. The Lions of Mesopotamia are also preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2026, having secured a historic spot in the tournament after 40 years. They have scheduled an international tour across North America and Europe to hone their skills.

The Estadio de Riazor in La Coruña, Spain, will host today's Spain vs Iraq friendly, with the focus remaining on the on-field action and Spain's strategic preparations, albeit potentially without one of their brightest stars.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).