Inter Miami CF host Philadelphia Union at Nu Stadium on Sunday night in the final MLS 2026 Eastern Conference fixture before the summer break. The match highlights a stark contrast in form, with high-flying Miami aiming for a fourth consecutive victory while the struggling Union searches for a season-defining turnaround. Lionel Messi Honoured With 'Leo Messi Way' Street in New Jersey Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Miami currently sits second in the Eastern Conference with 28 points, powered by an explosive attack that has scored a league-high 33 goals. Conversely, the Philadelphia Union sit at the bottom of the East with just seven points. However, Lionel Messi remains the focal point for fans, who are eager to know if the Inter Miami captain will start in the XI.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union MLS 2026 Match?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is fully expected to lead the line. This fixture represents Messi's final club appearance of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season before he departs to captain Argentina at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, forcing a two-month league hiatus.

The 38-year-old Argentine enters the fixture in exceptional form, having recently netted his 13th goal of the season during a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers. Their attacking combinations, spearheaded by Messi alongside German Berterame and Luis Suárez, have consistently dismantled opposition defences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).