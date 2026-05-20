Lionel Messi Honoured With 'Leo Messi Way' Street in New Jersey Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

New Jersey [US], May 20: Lionel Messi's impact on North American football culture and popular culture in general has touched new heights, with the Argentina's FIFA World Cup winning footballer honoured with his own street name, as per Goal.com. Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada, a local township in New Jersey has designated a stretch of road as 'Leo Messi Way'. Neymar Toilet Viral Video Fact Check: Fans Swarm Brazilian Football Star's Lookalike Inside Public Washroom.

The Argentina superstar, who led his nation to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, sees his name get etched into the geography of the United States, which happens to be his place of work as he represents Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

The residents of Berkeley Heights, a suburb located in Union County, New Jersey, have officially sanctioned the creation of 'Leo Messi Way' for celebrating the football icon.

The town has a population of just over 13,000 and has chosen a specific section of Sherman Avenue to bear the name of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. The initiative was done by the BH FIFA World Cup 26 Task Force. This local administration group was specifically established for the promotion of community events and building up excitement ahead of the biggest football tournament in the world.

The location of 'Leo Messi Way' is no coincidence as it is placed next to Patria Station Cafe, a local establishment that has become a spiritual home for Argentine football fans of the region. The cafe was founded by Argentine dancer Carolina Zokalski and attracts a crowd of Albiceleste community and football fanatics. Neymar Bursts Into Tears After Securing Spot in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad (Watch Video).

Since Messi's joining of Inter Miami in 2023, the football landscape in the USA has changed with record-breaking attendance records and several stars of European football seeking a run in MLS.

In the upcoming edition, Argentina will be facing Austria, Jordan and Algeria, with whom they are placed in Group J. Their campaign opener will be against Algeria at Kansas City on June 16. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)